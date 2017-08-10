Jennifer Lopez and Sister Lynda Stylishly Step Out for Dinner Date in New York -- Pics!

Jennifer Lopez and her sister, Lynda Lopez, spent some quality time together.

The 48-year-old World of Dance judge and her younger sister were spotted after having a quaint dinner date at the restaurant Nello in New York City on Wednesday night.

J.Lo looked casually cool in ripped blue jeans and a white low-cut body suit, which she paired with black aviators, her signature hoop earrings and her hair swept up in an updo. Meanwhile, the GMA After Hours co-host opted for a sophisticated light blue sheath dress.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer recently wrapped up the first season of World of Dance and is currently filming the third season of Shades of Blue. On Thursday, Jennifer was snapped fresh-faced in a blue-and-white striped dress, a navy cardigan and sneakers out and about in NYC.

J.Lo has been keeping busy. This past weekend, she and Alex Rodriguez hit the town looking totally glam for a friend's wedding. Take a peek at their jaw-dropping ensembles in the video below.