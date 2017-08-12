Kim Kardashian Pairs Oversized Suit Jacket With Cropped Leggings and a Bandeau Top-- See the Look!

Kim Kardashian means business!

The 36-year-old reality star stepped out looking ready for both the gym and a business meeting in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kardashian paired an oversized suit jacket with cropped leggings and a bandeau top as she visited friends in Bel-Air. She accessorized the unique look with clear heels and minimal jewelry.

Though she was out late at night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star woke up early to share a sweet throwback snap of herself and husband Kanye West from their rehearsal dinner before their 2014 wedding.

Kardashian reflected on motherhood on Friday, writing on her blog that she has "such unconditional love" for 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

"No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life," she shared. "My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us."

"There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them," she added. "Being a mom is the most important job I have."

