Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Booty in Revealing Mirror Selfie

Nikki Minaj is flaunting what she's got!

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her booty in a sexy mirror selfie.

Minaj sports thigh-high silver fringe boots and a thong one piece in the pic, completing her look with a sassy blonde wig.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

The "Anaconda" rapper posted a pic of the front of the ensemble last month, writing, "New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper."

Minaj also shared a throwback pic on Saturday of her blue latex outfit from her night out with Blac Chyna.

