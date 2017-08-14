Candice Swanepoel Lives Out 'Cowgirl Fantasies,' Bares Booty for 'Wild West'-Themed Victoria's Secret Shoot

Candice Swanepoel is one sexy cowgirl!

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share behind-the-scenes pics from her Wild West-themed photo shoot for Victoria's Secret… and let's just say they're hot, hot, HOT.

"I apologize in advance for the over posting but it's not every day you get to be a cowgirl," Swanepoel captioned one of the snaps, which features her rocking a powder pink bra, matching undies, white cowgirl boots, leather jacket and hat.

Another pic shows the blond beauty leaning against a rustic, wood building, sporting a satin fuchsia bra with a turquoise hat and chaps.

Swanepoel modeled the chaps in multiple Boomerang videos, giving fans a peek at her perfectly toned bum.

"#Giddyup," she captioned a video of herself shaking her booty. '#bumbumtamtam."

"Living out cowgirl fantasies," another caption of Swanepoel braless read.

Let's not forget this South African model gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Anacã, less than a year ago. Girl looks good!

Swanepoel announced the arrival of baby Anacã, whom she shares with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, via Instagram last October, captioning a photo of her newborn, "Life is sweet."

Since then, she hasn't been able to stop gushing over the little bundle of joy on social media. See more pics of the precious baby boy in the video below!