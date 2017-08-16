FASHION

Bella Thorne Rocks Super Sexy Bodysuit and Glitter During Club Night With Scott Disick

by Emily Krauser 3:20 PM PDT, August 16, 2017
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bella Thorne can't stop rocking sexy outfits!

The 19-year-old actress dared to bare during a night out at Avenue LA nightclub on Tuesday, commanding attention in a look that screamed Coachella.

Thorne donned a Beach Riot bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline and rhinestone zodiac symbols. She accessorized with a sheer black skirt, Western-style belt, round sunglasses and thigh-high lace-up boots, plus tons of silver jewelry and a stack of her beloved chunky beaded bracelets.

Photo: Backgrid

The Famous in Love star met up with her party pal Scott Disick inside the club, where she also gave fans a close-up of her low-cut ensemble, silver razor necklace, chokers and bright 'do.

Photo: Snapchat

While at the Hollywood hot spot, Thorne shared a ton of videos on Snapchat of her and her equally colorful pals dancing, sticking their tongues out and jamming out to music.

Photo: Snapchat

She continued to post away during the after-party, where she showed off her entire daring ensemble during a sultry dance and blew smoke into the camera until the wee morning hours.

Photo: Snapchat
Photo: Snapchat

Glitter appears to be Thorne's favorite accessory right now. She packed rainbow specks on top of her eye makeup during a night out in L.A. last week, and she also threw some in her hair and all over her chest at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards.

✨✨✨

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Despite the rumors that persisted over the summer -- namely due to that makeout session in Cannes, France -- Thorne isn't dating Disick. In fact, she packed on the PDA with her new beau, rapper Blackbear (real name: Matthew Tyler Musto), at the TCAs, even licking his ear on the blue carpet.

Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

For more on Thorne's relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, watch the video below.

