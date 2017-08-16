Bella Thorne Rocks Super Sexy Bodysuit and Glitter During Club Night With Scott Disick

Bella Thorne can't stop rocking sexy outfits!

The 19-year-old actress dared to bare during a night out at Avenue LA nightclub on Tuesday, commanding attention in a look that screamed Coachella.

Thorne donned a Beach Riot bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline and rhinestone zodiac symbols. She accessorized with a sheer black skirt, Western-style belt, round sunglasses and thigh-high lace-up boots, plus tons of silver jewelry and a stack of her beloved chunky beaded bracelets.

The Famous in Love star met up with her party pal Scott Disick inside the club, where she also gave fans a close-up of her low-cut ensemble, silver razor necklace, chokers and bright 'do.

While at the Hollywood hot spot, Thorne shared a ton of videos on Snapchat of her and her equally colorful pals dancing, sticking their tongues out and jamming out to music.

She continued to post away during the after-party, where she showed off her entire daring ensemble during a sultry dance and blew smoke into the camera until the wee morning hours.

Glitter appears to be Thorne's favorite accessory right now. She packed rainbow specks on top of her eye makeup during a night out in L.A. last week, and she also threw some in her hair and all over her chest at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards.

Despite the rumors that persisted over the summer -- namely due to that makeout session in Cannes, France -- Thorne isn't dating Disick. In fact, she packed on the PDA with her new beau, rapper Blackbear (real name: Matthew Tyler Musto), at the TCAs, even licking his ear on the blue carpet.

