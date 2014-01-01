Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Haircuts
The
Latest
in Haircuts
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Pink Hair!
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Pink Hair!
Jessica Biel Debuts Blonder Locks and Justin Timberlake Thinks She Looks ‘Gooooood’
The Super Bowl singer commented a photo of his wife’s new ‘do.
Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Bob for Longer Locks: See the Shocking Hair Transformation!
The reality star hasn’t had hair this long in years!
Prince William Debuts a Daring Buzz Cut -- See the Look!
The 35-year-old royal appears to be embracing his baldness.
The actress rocked a shaggy cut in Dublin, Ireland, while filming her new thriller -- did you do a double take
Blake Lively Is Nearly Unrecognizable in a Short Black Wig Filming 'The Rhythm Section'
'Fixer Upper' Star Chip Gaines Shaves Off His Long Locks For Children's Charity
See the 42-year-old reality star's new, bald look!
Millie Bobby Brown Debuts New Hairdo! Eleven Has Funny 'Stranger Things' Hair Storyline (Exclusive)
ET chatted with the actress about her sleek locks at the Netflix season 2 premiere in L.A. on Thursday.
Subscribe to Haircuts