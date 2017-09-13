'Fast 9': Tyrese Gibson Says Dwayne Johnson 'Won't Call Me Back' in Instagram Rant Over Rumored Solo Film
Tyrese Gibson wants Dwayne Johnson to keep it in the family.
The Fast & Furious actor went off on his co-star in a since-deleted Instagram comment on a post of Johnson’s, where Johnson appears to be signing a contract, imploring him not to let a rumored spinoff film starring Johnson’s character, Agent Hobbs, push back the planned release date of Fast 9.
MORE: Tyrese Gibson Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Surgery: 'God Has a Way of Forcing Us to Slow Down'
“I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie,” Gibson wrote in the lengthy comment. “I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced.”
“Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was?? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro,” the 38-year-old actor added. “We can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal ‘Fast & Furious’ FANS down on any level from pushing the date.”
“I apologize for being loyal but damn it I am,” Gibson ended the post.
MORE: Tyrese, Ludacris and More 'Fast & Furious' Co-Stars Wish Vin Diesel Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Messages
“I never go public with private family issues,” Gibson explained for why he aired this grievance on Instagram. “Once you hit me back I will delete every post.”
Given that Gibson’s comment was eventually deleted, we can only hope the two connected and sorted things out.
You can view Gibson’s entire comment, which was screengrabbed by The Shade Room, below.
MORE: Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson and More Donate Thousands to Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts
Fast 9 is currently set to hit theaters on April 19, 2019.
Of course, this is not the first time the Fast Family has addressed their internal issues over social media.
Last year, Gibson responded to Johnson’s own Instagram rant over apparent on-set rifts with Vin Diesel.
Watch the video below to see what he said.