EXCLUSIVE: Will Arnett Talks New Comedy Show and Bittersweet Humor of 'BoJack Horseman'

What impresses him most about the live stand-up featured on The Comedy Show Show:

“I generally don’t watch a lot of stand-up, but every time I do, I am always really impressed with how funny everyone is. For me, what always is a constant is people who do something that surprises you, that element of something that is sort of unusual. And by unusual, I don't mean finding a different way to say something or saying something that is dirty -- a dirty word or taboo is not necessarily hilarious to me -- but actually saying something clever and surprising in a way that you have to sort of pull that off.”

What he likes about BoJack Horseman’s comedic style:

“It has moments of punny word play, which I enjoy. But at the same time, we did a table read and a record for BoJack today and it was a funny episode and there were a lot of things going on, and then at the end, in the BoJack style, things happened that left a sort of a bittersweet taste in your mouth.”

MORE: Will Arnett Jokes About Using His 'Lego Batman' Voice to Scold His Kids

How age has influenced his comedic interests:

“I think that as I have gotten older, things that I want to write are probably getting subtler and subtler in a lot of ways, and I like things that have mixture of both comedy and drama. It kind of scratches an itch for me. It still is suggestive and I don't expect everybody to like it, and that is OK.”

Advice he has -- or rather, doesn’t have -- for other actors:

“My days of giving advice to people outside my kids are over. I will tell you this -- as my grandfather used to say: Free advice is worth what you pay for it.”

The latest update on Arrested Development:

[Laughs] “I don’t know anything!”

-- Additional reporting by Darla Murray