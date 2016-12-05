Richard Armitage's Voice May Cause You to Swoon

There are a lot of great voices. The ones that capture you with their signature sound, whether it’s Garrison Keller leading A Prairie Home Companion, Morgan Freeman narrating The Shawshank Redemption, Sam Elliott’s drawl in truck commercials, Alan Rickman reading sonnets by William Shakespeare, Maya Angelou reading her own works aloud or actors Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Gambon emoting onstage.

There is also Richard Armitage, whose trademark baritone has spawned a decade-long career in voice work in addition to his celebrated screen and stage roles, which currently includes Kenneth in Roundabout Theatre’s limited Off-Broadway production of Love, Love, Love and Daniel Miller on EPIX’s espionage thriller, Berlin Station. (Both the play and season one of the series draw to a close on Sunday, Dec. 18.)

“There’s nothing nicer than having a story told to you by a great reader,” Armitage tells ET by phone. Having narrated texts by Bernard Cornwell, Georgette Heyer, Edgar Allan Poe and Charles Dickens, Armitage is lending his voice to Romeo and Juliet: A Novel, a reimagining of the Shakespeare classic by David Hewson, available exclusively on Audible on Dec. 6.

This time, his baritone oozes temptation and whimsy as he reads the story of two star-crossed lovers. (Listen to ET’s exclusive clip of Armitage narrating a passage about Romeo and Juliet’s first kiss.) In press materials, Armitage’s voice is described as “swoon-worthy,” to which he reacts with a bemused laugh.

“I don’t know whether it would be appropriate for something like the sinking of the Titanic. You don’t want to be swoon-worthy for that,” the 45-year-old actor says. “But it’s appropriate for this book. It’s one of the greatest stories ever written, so you have to put your head into that space and seduce people into listening.”