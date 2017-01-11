EXCLUSIVE: Janelle Monae Delivers One-Two Punch With 'Hidden Figures' and 'Moonlight'

As she explains it, “I dropped everything that I was doing to be part of Moonlight” after reading the script, which was adapted by director Barry Jenkins from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s semiautobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.

“The script was just exceptionally written,” Monáe continues, adding that she felt a “big responsibility” to play Teresa, a surrogate mother to Chiron, a gay boy growing up in Miami’s projects who turns to a local drug dealer and his girlfriend for parental support. “We know a Teresa.”

Luckily for her, Jenkins believed she was a perfect fit for the character and made her know it. “I’m ever so thankful he had that much faith in me as a newcomer,” she says, admitting that she was full of nervous energy. “That definitely gave me the courage. And once we got on set, he pulled me aside and told me, ‘Listen, Janelle. There’s no such thing as making a mistake.’”

When it came to a poignant scene in the first act during which Chiron (Alex Hibbert) asks, “What’s a f****t?,” Monáe found herself waking up in the middle of the night, trying to figure out how Teresa was going to play it. “You can’t just plan for a response,” she says of having to find a moment of honesty, which for her was rooted in how she would react if her 9-year-old nephew asked her that question. “I was thinking of him and little boys and possibly my future son. How would I want a woman who’s become a surrogate mom, how would I want her to respond to that question?”

When it came to filming that scene with Hibbert and , who plays Juan, her boyfriend, Monáe gave Jenkins the only thing she could: what she was feeling in that exact moment. Monae says Jenkins didn’t want the cast talking too much prior to filming in hopes of getting genuine performances, so she didn’t prepare or discuss the scene with Hibbert. “What you saw was the first time we went through that take together,” she says.

On the Moonlight set in October 2015, Monáe had no idea that three months later she’d be auditioning for , eventually being cast opposite Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer. “They never acted as though they were above me,” she says of her co-stars, both longtime actors who have earned two Academy Award nominations and one trophy between them. But without , she doesn’t believe she would have been ready. Not only did the indie drama give her the confidence, it also gave her the technical experience she needed. “I learned how to stay out of people’s close-ups and what it felt like to have so many eyes, in an intimate setting, staring at you and a camera watching your face,” Monáe says.