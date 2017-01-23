EXCLUSIVE: How 'Rogue One' Star Riz Ahmed Is Paying It Forward

Riz Ahmed has a heavy conscience. Or at least it seems that way when the British actor reflects on 2016, a year he tells ET “has been a mess in so many ways,” pointing to the deaths of pop culture icons from David Bowie to Carrie Fisher and the civil unrest in Aleppo, Syria, that has left tens of thousands dead and has caused even more to flee the country. And while he didn’t mention it, Ahmed could have easily been referring to a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, which weighed heavily on the minds of many Americans as the year came to an end. All of this in the same year that saw Ahmed’s profile skyrocket thanks to a starring role on the hit HBO miniseries The Night Of, the surprise debut of Netflix’s The OA and scene-stealing parts in Jason Bourne and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And if acting wasn’t enough, the talented performer also raps under the moniker MC Riz in the group Swet Shop Boys, which released its first LP, Cashmere, in 2016.

“I was spending time over the holidays, hanging out with a friend. I just felt really weird about the incongruity of that comfort and security that we’re able to enjoy,” Ahmed says of watching the news about the crisis in Syria. “I had a really good year professionally and it’s like, you have to give back. That’s something I’ve always personally believed in my life. I thought, If I’ve been lucky enough to have a good year and so many people haven’t, then pay it forward.”

MORE: Thandie Newton Opens Up About Turning 'Pain to Power' With One Billion Rising

The 34-year-old performer, who was born into a Muslim British Pakistani family, saw himself in the families that were -- or rather, are -- struggling in Syria (“they are really just like ours”) and felt compelled to do something, to use his star power to help those in need. So on Dec. 27, just five days before the new year, Ahmed and Propercorn founder Ryan Kohn launched “10 for 10,” a fundraising campaign benefiting the Karam Foundation that, as of mid-January, has raised 97 percent of its fundraising goal of $100,000.