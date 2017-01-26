EXCLUSIVE: Bryce Dallas Howard Just May Be the Happiest Person in Hollywood

Bryce Dallas Howard has a laugh that should be heard to be appreciated. It’s hearty and genuine -- an infectious burst of gusto that happens when she gets excited about something, such as acting, which, surprisingly enough, is not something that all actors enjoy talking about. But in Howard’s case she does.

Over the course of a couple of phone chats -- one interrupted by a dead cell phone battery -- one can hear the earnest joy in her voice, usually followed by that laughter, when talking about her journey from M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village, her feature film debut, to the massive success of Jurassic World despite her character’s penchant for running in heels from dinosaurs and, most recently, her 2017 Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated performance in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

“Maybe this is a little corny, but I’m a third-generation actor, so it’s awesome to be recognized in that way,” Howard tells ET about why being nominated for a SAG Award is so particularly special.

The daughter of director and actor Ron Howard (and wife Cheryl Alley) and granddaughter to longtime actors Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, Bryce grew up in the business, operating the camera at her father’s auditions when she was 11 and appearing as an extra in his films. Later, she attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and started acting in Off-Broadway plays, where she caught the attention of Shyamalan, who subsequently cast her in the starring role of his next thriller.

Howard’s journey into acting, she fully admits, didn’t follow the traditional path of doing commercials, then landing bit or guest-starring parts on TV shows before landing that breakout role -- a “traditional ramp-up,” as she puts it. Instead, it found her. The daughter of Ron Howard was suddenly starring in $71 million budget film for a director some were calling “the next Steven Spielberg.”

“I knew at the time it was a very unique situation,” Howard says, looking back on the project, which she filmed nearly 15 years ago in October of 2003, just after graduating from NYU. “Even more now, I’m acutely aware of what a huge leap Night took [laughs] and how extraordinary that is. To have not done anything and then to play that role in that kind of movie -- that took a lot of guts on his part and then a lot of follow through, because he worked really hard with me.”