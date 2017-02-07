EXCLUSIVE: TV's Beloved Grandmother Mary Beth Peil Helps Bring 'Anastasia' to Broadway

Betty White's got nothing on Mary Beth Peil, TV’s beloved grandmother from Dawson’s Creek and The Good Wife, who is busier than ever after wrapping up seven seasons on the latter as the ever-watchful and prudish Jackie Florrick and now doing double duty on stage with back-to-back Broadway productions.

“It's thrilling, especially at my age,” Peil tells ET by phone. “There is no way to even dream -- as I get older, life gets better, as far as my professional life is concerned.”

“I am now closer to the age of Grams than I was 20 years ago,” the actress, now 76, says of playing the beloved grandmother to Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) on Dawson’s Creek. “People recognize me as Grams more now than they did then.”

Last fall, the Tony Award nominee appeared in the Broadway revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses with Liev Schreiber. The play closed on Jan. 8, leaving her little free time before she shifted focus to the role of Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna in Anastasia, an adaptation of the 1997 Fox animated film about the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia. Peil will reprise her performance (originally voiced by Angela Lansbury in the film) from the show’s premiere last year in Hartford, Connecticut.

Surprisingly, Peil has only seen the now-classic family movie once -- and only just recently. “I saw it with my granddaughters to see how they react to it before I went to Hartford,” she admits. “It is quite different than the Broadway musical.”