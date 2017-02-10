EXCLUSIVE: Christian Borle Is Busy Finding His Version of Willy Wonka

Christian Borle, the original William Shakespeare in Broadway’s Something Rotten!, and three-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O’Brien have spent 45 minutes on the second day of rehearsals for the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical debating a very serious question: Should Borle, who is portraying Willy Wonka, do a somersault?

The question is a serious one for the two, who, like fans, have a long history with the popular 1964 novel by Roald Dahl, which was adapted for the screen in 1971 as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with the late Gene Wilder taking on the iconic title role. In the film, he famously somersaulted across the screen. “Everyone has some familiarity with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Borle tells ET by phone after his discussion with O’Brien about the production striking a balance with people’s expectations for the show. “There are certain things people are craving to see, but we also want to surprise them. To make this endeavor worth doing, we have to do something new with it.”

In the film version (ignoring Tim Burton’s 2005 remake starring Johnny Depp), it was Wilder’s decision for Wonka to come out of his factory limping before doing the joyous stunt, a clever moment that became synonymous with his on-screen portrayal of the character. “My question about it was: Is that one of the moments you need?” Borle says, “Because it’s not a surprise anymore.” While a decision hasn’t been formally made about the roll (“We are still in talks and seeing if there are any fun alternatives”), Borle says that, ultimately, the production’s goal is to delight people.

The show, which opens at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23 with previews starting March 28, is the two-time Tony Award (Peter and the Star Catcher, Something Rotten!) winner’s second major Broadway show of this year -- a rarity for any actor, not to mention an exhausting feat.

Last fall, Borle starred as Marvin, a gay father, in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Falsettos. The groundbreaking musical, which tells the story of a Jewish family in the 1980s dealing with Marvin’s coming out and subsequent divorce from his wife and the onset of the AIDs epidemic, was a surprise hit, resonating among audiences in an unexpected way. “It was almost heartbreaking that some of these lyrics and issues are still here and more precarious,” Borle says, noting that one particular lyric -- “I am tired of all the happy men who rule the world” -- stopped the show on election night.