EXCLUSIVE: James Monroe Iglehart Says Goodbye to Genie and 'Aladdin' on Broadway

What was the craziest thing to happen backstage?

Don Darryl [Rivera, who plays Iago] and I are constantly trying to scare each other throughout the show. We try to find things to do to each other right before we go on stage for a scene. The fun part is because we’ve been doing it for so long, the crew knows we're after each other so they stay out of the way

What kind of tricks have you pulled?

He’s scared of everything. I can stand in the shadows and get him right before he goes out.

Has the game ever made you mess up?

No. We’re good at improvisation where we never mess each other up. But we’ve come close.

How do you think you’ve made your mark on the show?

I try to be as nuts and happy so everyone will feel the same way. We've done over 1,200 shows on Broadway and I always try to come through with a positive outlook on everything.





Does the audience’s energy ever change given the news of the day?

The liveliness of the audience does change given the news. Jasmine has a line where she says, “What’s wrong with a woman running the kingdom?” Let’s just say within the last couple of months that line has basically stopped the show. The [audience] goes ballistic. There are times when things happen in the world and you can feel the gloom. Once we start any of the songs you can feel everything lifting.

What is an example of a day when it was like that?

Inauguration day.

What about the mood the day Robin Williams died?

That was a sad day. I could tell the audience was kind of waiting for something to be said. [During “Friend Like Me”] I always have a moment where I can shout out, “Here we go, guys!” That night, I said, “This is for you, Robin!” The audience blew up. At the end of the show I gave a speech. That night was to honor this man who was a hero of mine. This show wouldn’t be here without his performance in the film. The audience needed to laugh and accept the fact he was gone. It was an emotional night. When the curtain came down I was in tears.

Is that one of your top performances of all time?

I won’t lie, I was on fire that night. I felt like he was shining down on us a little bit.