EXCLUSIVE: Why Ryan Eggold Was Initially Skeptical of 'The Blacklist: Redemption'

For a character originally meant to be killed off in the pilot of The Blacklist and then again slated for death at the end of season one, Tom Keen (played by Ryan Eggold) may be the luckiest character in TV history. Now, after surviving four seasons and proving himself as an essential part of The Blacklist, Keen’s story is being spun off onto The Blacklist: Redemption, which premieres Thursday, Feb. 23 on NBC.

Of course, neither Keen nor The Blacklist: Redemption, which also stars Famke Janssen and was first introduced with a backdoor pilot in a May 2016 episode of The Blacklist, would be anywhere without Eggold. “Working with Ryan and seeing what he did [with Tom],” creator of both shows Jon Bokenkamp tells ET, is what made the actor an asset to the show and what led them to consider Keen for the spin-off. “The way Ryan played the character became something that was fun to write to.”

Over the course of four seasons on the crime thriller, the 32-year-old actor has seen Keen transform from covert operative and husband masquerading as an elementary school teacher into a father with unexpected skills who discovers the truth about his own parents, who in turn play a major part of Redemption. “I love the character that we’ve created and I think there’s so much to explore,” Eggold says during a break from filming an upcoming episode that included scenes with Terry O’Quinn, who plays Keen’s father, Howard Hargrave. (Janssen plays Susan "Scottie" Hargrave, Keen’s mother.) “This is a guy who’s a spy and assassin and orphan, but also someone who’s discovering his ability to love for the first time and developing his first genuine relationship.”

When Eggold first heard about Redemption, he was admittedly skeptical. Believing it would never happen (“because everybody in show business always has fun ideas that don’t go anywhere”), he was delightfully surprised when it became a reality. “I was like, ‘Alright. Let’s do this!’” he says, pointing to the fact that Redemption will allow him to explore new layers of his character and create a greater mythology for both shows. The change is also something he craves as an actor. “I need to have the ground shift beneath my feet.”