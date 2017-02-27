EXCLUSIVE: How Judd Apatow Has Cultivated Success on TV

Judd Apatow is no stranger to success -- or the work it takes to get to where he’s at today.

After getting his start on TV as a co-creator and co-producer of The Ben Stiller Show and, later, honing his craft as a writer on The Larry Sanders Show, he wrote and produced Freaks and Geeks as well as creating Undeclared. Though they only lasted one season each, both shows would go on to become cult classics while Apatow largely shifted his focus to film. It was there he found box office success with Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, followed by an era of bromantic comedies with The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Superbad.

“I didn’t really plan to do TV,” Apatow tells ET on a snowy day in January -- the first of two conversations that coincidentally happened on snow-filled days during a surprisingly mild winter in New York City. While excited about his work on his now-cult TV series as well as a few pilots that never got picked up, Apatow didn’t feel like the medium was a place for him. “And then I met Lena [Dunham, and] I just thought, Oh, this is such a special talent. I would do anything with her.” It just so happened she was about to start a TV show, which would become Girls on HBO.

Now, while he continues to make box office hits (most notably directing Amy Schumer in Trainwreck), Apatow has experienced newfound success on TV. He is producing Girls, now in its sixth and final season, the new Pete Holmes comedy Crashing, which just debuted on HBO, and Love with Paul Rust on Netflix, which has been renewed for a third season and returns to the streaming network on March 10. His return to TV has not only been met with critical acclaim but also multiple season runs and creative freedom -- something that seemingly evaded him nearly two decades prior. “The entire landscape of television changed and people would give you a season order and give you commitments,” he says. “Now, what I like to do, which wasn’t really built for network, is suddenly more in demand.”

And this time around, Apatow is building teams of young filmmakers and writers around each show while helping to cultivate their craft like Garry Shandling did for him on The Larry Sanders Show. “I’m always thinking about the lessons Garry taught me about being honest and digging into the core if people,” Apatow says of his mentor, who influenced his character-driven style of comedy.