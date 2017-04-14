EXCLUSIVE: Brian d'Arcy James Comes Full Circle as King George III in 'Hamilton'

“The crown is quite heavy. The cape is quite heavy. I do remember distinctly the first time I went out, not expecting how heavy those two things would be,” Brian d’Arcy James recalls to ET about wearing King George III’s lush costume in the Off-Broadway production of Hamilton. It’s an outfit he will soon don again when he returns to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit biopic musical about Alexander Hamiltonon Friday, April 14. “I don’t want to say [it will] wreak havoc on you, but if you’re not prepared, it can give you an extra sense of anxiety that you didn’t have before."

While the crown has weighed down some, it’s not an issue for Spotlight actor, who is reprising a role he originated, even though he's playing it for the first time on the Broadway stage. "It's a full-circle moment for me," James exclaims over the phone as he eagerly awaits starting rehearsals for Hamilton just three days before he officially takes his first bow. "Every day it gets closer to [my opening night], the more I realize this is actually happening."

The Broadway veteran (Something Rotten!, Shrek, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and three-time Tony Award nominee who can also be seen on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why played the royal when the musical first opened at the Public Theater in 2015. But even before the actor stepped on stage to perform in front of celebrities and politicians like Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, he had already negotiated his exit at the six-week mark -- whether the show was a success or not -- to play Nick Bottom opposite Christian Borle’s William Shakespeare in Something Rotten!

When it was announced later that year that Hamilton was transferring to the Richard Rodgers Theatre -- just down the street from where James was singing about omelets in the satirical Shakespearean musical -- Jonathan Groff had taken over the role. Looking back at his decision now that Hamilton is an international phenomenon, James says he wouldn't rewrite history. "I consider myself very lucky. I’m getting to do it now," he explains. "I always say that I feel very grateful that I got to have my cake and eat it too, [and to] Lin, Oskar Eustis and Jeffrey Seller for allowing me to be in the show for half the amount of time and then getting to go star in a really funny, excellent show that I wanted to do as well."

The first time James saw Hamilton on Broadway was only last week, as a refresher before he returns to the production. "I had such a distinct awareness of how every person in that theater was kind of squeezed through the eye of the needle to be there,” he says. “Their sense of excitement and almost ownership of this because it's such a phenomenon -- there's a different, palpable sense of what people are feeling even before the show starts."

It was quite a different energy from when James was part of the show two years prior. "People were starting to get a sense of what it was,” he says. “Now, it’s a deep groove that has been cut -- [in] the cultural psyche, if you will. That was really something to experience.” Changes were apparent onstage, too: "[It was] interesting to see how all these characters can flourish, be successful and potent with new brilliant actors in them. That’s a testament to the writing, of course.”

For the role of King George III, in particular, Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley and Taran Killam have all worn the crown, making James the fourth notable replacement on Broadway. His predecessor, Killam, recently welcomed the actor backstage, where he was shown the accoutrements that have amassed in the king’s dressing room since the show opened in 2015. “He wanted to let me know what was Rory’s, what was Groff's and what was his,” James explains. “That's good information to have so I can add to it."