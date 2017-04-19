EXCLUSIVE: Why There's No Such Thing as a Small Part for 'Feud' Scene-Stealer Jackie Hoffman

When Jackie Hoffman signed on to play Joan Crawford’s housekeeper, Mamacita, on the FX anthology series Feud: Bette and Joan, she thought the part would be just opening the door to the actress’ Hollywood mansion to say, “Can I help you?” What the longtime working actress -- you’ve seen her in everything from The Addams Family on Broadway to Hulu’s Difficult People -- didn’t realize was she was about to be labeled as the “breakout character” and “scene stealer” by executive producer Ryan Murphy himself.

“It feels great,” Hoffman tells ET during a break from rehearsals of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Broadway musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel opening April 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre -- the same evening as Feud’s season one finale. “My agent said, ‘[I’ve] managed to take a very little thing and make it into a big thing.’ So, I’m thrilled that is what happened.I’ve always been the queen of small parts. There were no small actors, only small parts, but that’s because I’ve taken them all.”

MORE: 'Feud' Star ALison Wright Finally Gets Her Turn to Shine

Feud tells the story of how the rivalry between two of Hollywood’s iconic leading ladies, Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) began on the set of the movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?Hoffman, 56, who once performed at Chicago’s iconic Second City improv theater and is known for her comedic chops, explains her interpretation of Crawford’s housekeeper, Mamacita, is a straightforward one. “She’s got an undeniable deadpan quality to her, which is great because I’m used to playing it huge in the theater. It’s kind of cool to play it very subtly,” Hoffman says of her standout performance.

“It was a very intense experience and we both really got into it,” Hoffman says of some of the more violent scenes with Lange. In episode six, their relationship is pushed to its breaking point -- literally -- when Crawford starts throwing things at Mamacita’s head. While filming, one of the vases -- made of sugar glass to look real -- accidentally hit Hoffman. “[Lange] did nail me in the shoulder blade at one point, so I can’t say that was fun,” she recalls. “[She] had this incredible reaction where she was really crying, and I’m up the stairs crying myself because I got hit in the shoulder blade.” But the episode’s director apparently enjoyed it. “[Tim Minear] was like, ‘That was great, we love that reaction!’ I was like, ‘You guys, I just got hit in the shoulder blade.’”

MORE: Why Susan Sarandon Finally Said Yes to Bette Davis

By the time Hoffman started filming episode seven (directed by Helen Hunt), the script for which called for more vases thrown, she was already a pro at ducking for cover. “I was kind of more scared because I knew what I was coming back for,” she recalls. Hoffman says there were eight breakable sugar glass vases on the prop table, which meant they could shoot the scene up to eight times. “[Hunt] had me do more of a variety. My first choice was to be more angry and over the top. Then she said, ‘OK, now I want you to contain [it].’”

Mamacita is more than just a human target for Crawford’s tantrums. On the show, the housekeeper is a voice of reason in Crawford’s often chaotic world conflicting opinions, even helping the actress find Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? “It was pretty outlined in episode four where [Mamacita] spends the little off time she has to do research in the library and see what’s going to happen to the female population,” she says of Mamacita, who has been dubbed a feminist in her own right by audiences and Hoffman alike. “She was just amazed at how this country affords people and women.” Hoffman believes Mamacita sees the power in women and their potential after having nine children and a career of being a personal assistant.