EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria on Championing Fellow Actresses: 'Their Success Is My Success'

Eva Longoria is a woman of many hats.

Not just because she dons an assortment of them as Margot Beste-Chetwynde, a feminist and bourgeois widow, in the 1930s-set miniseries Decline and Fall,premiering in the U.S. Monday, May 15 on Acorn TV. But Longoria, who funded her quinceañera working at a Wendy's in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, at 15 years old, is a bona fide go-getter.

That same moxie eventually landed the 42-year-old stalwart her breakout role as the amusingly self-obsessed, gardener-bedding Gabrielle Solis on ABC's juicy dramedy Desperate Housewives. Later, she worked behind the camera, producing and directing episodes of Lifetime's Devious Maids and NBC's short-lived romp Telenovela, which also cast her as a lurid soap star.

MORE: Eva Longoria Discovers Her Roots During Visit to Ancestors' Spanish Town

In addition to a recent Empire stint, Longoria de-glams for the gritty drama Lowriders, released this past weekend, and stars in Jamie Foxx's summer-bound directorial debut All-Star Weekend. Longoria is also a brand ambassador for L'Oréal, a clothing designer and dream maker. The Eva Longoria Foundation, yet another feather in her cap, helps fellow Latinas build better futures.

Longoria's affable charm and feminist principles were on full display during a wide-ranging interview with ET, when she talked about her many projects, maintaining her Wendy's-born strong-mindedness and why, shouldshowrunners revive Desperate Housewives, she'd be "the first one to sign up."