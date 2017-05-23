Remaking 'Dirty Dancing': How the TV Movie Turned into Summer Camp for the Cast

Prattes, who became famous as a dancer with Pink before being cast in Patrick Swayze’s iconic role, recalls to ET getting the call from his agent. “I was driving my wife to work. I jumped out of the car and ran around in circles.” His excitement about the project overshadowed any reservations about the remake. “Patrick Swayze isDirty Dancing,” says Prattes. “Nobody can do what he did, but I bring myself to it as best I can and hope I can do it justice.”

What has proven to be difficult, then? “Tango and talking was not so easy,” says Bruce Greenwood, who plays Baby’s father, Dr. Jake Houseman. Trevor Einhorn agrees it’s surprisingly hard to deliver lines while dancing. His character Neil Kellerman gets more backstory in “Dirty Dancing 2.0,” but reassures that the remake has all the songs -- “She’s Like the Wind,” “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” “Hungry Eyes” -- people fell in love with. “I think it will be another version that people will celebrate, it goes hand in hand with the original.”

And the other version, to be exact, is a reimagining of the popular 1987 romantic drama about an innocent young woman who (Grey), disappointed by her summer in a sleepy family resort, becomes enraptured by a dance instructor (Swayze) who enlists her to be his new dance partner. It’s the same classic story, updated with themes like race, women’s rights and socioeconomic division for a new generation of audiences -- and new musical numbers. “I definitely do a little bit of singing,” Prattes teases.