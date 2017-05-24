EXCLUSIVE: 'Survivor' Contestant Jeff Varner In His Own Words: Outing Zeke Smith and the Shame That Followed

THE MOMENT

That breezy June night in Fiji, I walked into tribal council wearing a suit of desperation that weighed down every step I took. What happened after I sat down is still a blur. I’ve blocked most of it out and have no interest in traveling back there ever again. But there are moments from that night firmly seared into my memory.

The shame circle. For about an hour during that tribal council I sat in the middle of a group of people who’d been lying to me for days in full-on justified attack mode. I heard their voices screaming at me. I saw their faces contorted with pain. Tears in eyes. Fingers pointing at me. Many fingers. I felt bolts of anger and contempt hit exactly where they were intended to land. It came from all directions, tearing down the walls I’d spent decades building, revealing every drop of shame I’d stored inside for 51 years of life. I have never been more vulnerable than I was in those moments.

I also remember leaving, walking down a lonely spotlit path away from the game I’d given almost 17 years to. “What did I just do?,” “Why did I do that?,” “I deserve to be shot” and other shards of self-abuse thrashed around inside my tortured head. A desperate, starving and sleep-deprived soul cowering to the slowly arising reality that this is not just a game.

I also remember falling into the arms of Dr. Liza Siegel, the show’s psychologist. She’s the force we’ve come to trust to help smooth over our waves of confliction and confusion. As Zeke went back into a game with his life’s most terrifying secret exposed, I walked away in shock and shame that I had opened a man’s life to discrimination and danger, something I never would’ve done in my real life. Two lives that would be rocked forever now moving in opposite directions. One toward a frightening future and the other wondering if they were even worthy of one. I was not OK.

For days, I sat in my shame, finding it very difficult to talk about what had happened without breaking down. It took a few days to sink in that not only had I ruined someone’s life, but in a few months the world was going to watch me do it. The fear and pain was too much to bear. Thank God for Dr. Liza, who kept me occupied with therapy sessions, writing assignments, YouTube videos on shame, some really good Fijian food and seeds of hope that soon I would stop abusing myself and start to forgive. People who make mistakes have the right to be forgiven. And that forgiveness, though it was nowhere in sight, had to begin with me. It’s a notion I would struggle with for months.

Before I left Fiji, I wrote Zeke a letter. Laced with apology and pain, I offered the few words I could find. I had no idea how he felt. I couldn’t even imagine what was happening in his innermost thoughts and fears. When you’re on that island you can easily lose sight of the real world, and it’s not until days later that you reconnect with thoughts of what waits for you at home. I feared for him as he began to process a brave new life he didn’t choose.

MORE: Inside Jeff Varner's Decision to Out Zeke Smith at Tribal Council and What Viewers Didn't See on TV