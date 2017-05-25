FLASHBACK: George Lucas on Taking Risks in Hollywood and Making 'Star Wars' an Immersive Cinematic Experience

In hindsight, it’s no surprise that Lucas would become known as an influential presence in the history of movies. This is the same artist who started out in San Francisco directing cinema verité-style avant-garde films, then worked around the studio system to create a worldwide phenomenon. Early on, the filmmaker realized that if he wanted to maintain creative control of his work, he had to get out of Hollywood. In the San Francisco Bay Area, where his mentor Francis Ford Coppola also worked, Lucas found less pressure and interference from studio executives. The years of his movie ideas being met with aggressive skepticism had clearly left a mark -- American Graffiti and Star Wars weren’t exactly “sold in the room,” as they say.

“People think of them now as very conventional, but at the time I couldn't get them made, because they said they were too experimental,” Lucas told ET’s Leonard Maltin at Skywalker Ranch, a monument to his success as a commercial filmmaker as well as a special effects hub for multiple blockbusters each year. “We don't understand it. What is this 7-foot-tall Wookiee? I don't get it.”

Lucas continued, “But you can really only have breakthroughs like that when you are able to take the risk on something that isn't obviously commercial or gonna be socially accepted.”

MORE: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Is Finally Here -- Watch Now!

What Lucas needed to sell people on for Star Wars was his vision of an immense cinematic experience. He wanted to make a movie that you had to see in the theater on a big screen, surrounded by speakers that could magnify sound effects and a John Williams score. For the audiences’ hearts and minds, he would do the work of adapting the universal monomyth for a grand space opera. The true and authentic “Star Wars experience” to Lucas came down to watching the movie in a theater. While Laserdiscs and home video cassettes allowed fans to enjoy the movies at home, he insisted there were several aspects you couldn’t replicate on a small screen.

“You can get the story and you can get the characters on television, but with a film like Star Wars, it was meant to be kind of an environmental experience,” Lucas told ET in 1997. “Which is it's big. It's space. It's overwhelming. That's part of the thrill of being in that movie.”

He added, “If you do want to see it with the emotional impact that it was meant to have, you have to see it on a big screen.”