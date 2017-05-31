EXCLUSIVE: Denee Benton Goes From 'UnREAL' to Tony-Nominated Broadway Debut

It’s one small example of a broader shift in thinking that entertainment has the potential to affect. “As entertainers and actors, millions of people see what we do, and so we have the power to represent and to show people: Hey, actually, really beautiful, light-filled, dramatic teenage girls [like Natasha] aren’t just pretty and white.” This aspect of her current gig, to which she’s been tirelessly dedicated for seven months, is clearly among Benton’s most treasured. “Having the opportunity to show the world, and even more importantly girls like myself, that they have the right to tell a human story is really powerful.”

Natasha isn’t the only romantic lead Benton’s recently created for younger girls to look up to. Her character Ruby on UnREALhas been heralded as a milestone in TV representation -- an outspoken, political black woman with natural hair who actually lands the guy. “That does not happen” onscreen, Benton says. “It was incredible seeing the feedback on Twitter from other black women, having the experience of feeling seen and feeling heard. Outside of how it affects us, it affects how the world sees us, too.”

In fact, Benton goes so far as to tip her hat to the Lifetime series for ABC’s recent casting of Rachel Lindsay. “I’m excited that there’s a black Bachelorette, which I do sort of pat UnREAL on the back for. I don’t think that was really on the table of a conversation until we were like, ‘Hey, if you’re influencing the culture, you should do that, too.’” While she’ll definitely be watching, Benton admits her time as Ruby has made reality TV dating shows, which she’s always taken with a grain of salt, seem even more farfetched. “I feel like I’m even more jaded now, having been on UnREAL; it’s so formulaic, it’s hard to get lost in it.”

Of course, she has her own dramatic love story to lose herself in eight times a week -- one that involves darting up and down a grand staircase while belting out a high note in a corset. (Eat your heart out, Chris Harrison.)

“It’s all-consuming,” Benton says. “It definitely takes everything that I have to give.” Though her Tony season schedule may be grueling, she wouldn’t have it any other way. “You can’t really complain too much when you get to sit next to Sally Field and discuss acting,” she offers, referring to a recent roundtable discussion with her fellow nominees.