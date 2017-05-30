EXCLUSIVE: Demetri Martin Comes to Terms With His Own Expectations to Make 'Dean'

After briefly appearing on as a contributor and then landing his own Comedy Central series, Important Things With Demetri Martin, the comedian is now making his feature film writing and directorial debut with Dean.

The project comes after years of stand-up specials as well as supporting roles in films like Contagion, and Sequoia when Martin, 44, realized he wanted to make his own movie someday. Inspired by the likes of Woody Allen, Mike Nichols and Albert Brooks as well as the experience of writing and selling film scripts, only to see them get shelved by studios, Martin decided to take his film career into his own hands. “I can't wait for someone to give me the opportunity. I'm going to have to write something that I can shoot,” he tells ET.

Realistic about expectations, Martin drew inspiration from a personal place to tell a story about a father and son (played by Kevin Kline and Martin) coming to terms with love, loss and everything in between. In the film, an illustrator named Dean flees to Los Angeles as he copes with the recent death of his mother while his retired father confronts the loss head on by selling their family home.

While a fictional story, Dean draws on the comedian’s own experience of losing his father to cancer when he was a junior in college. “I thought, That’s a good place to start because emotionally, I think I'll know what I'm dealing with,” Martin recalls of the writing the film versus his many stand-up routines, which allows him to hide behind jokes. “It's much closer to what I've gone through as a person and that feels very vulnerable.”