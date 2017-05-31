EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Groundhog Day' Star Andy Karl Won't Let a Torn ACL Slow Him Down

“I felt every emotion that I could possibly feel in the past four weeks,” Andy Karl tells ET by phone in May, about a week after it was announced he had been nominated for a Tony Award for his portrayal of Phil Connors in the adaptation of Groundhog Day, a musical based on the popular Bill Murray comedy. The actor, who has built a career starring in musical adaptations of iconic films (Saturday Night Fever, The Wedding Singer, Legally Blonde and Rocky), was preparing for the Broadway debut of the production following a successful London run that earned him a Laurence Olivier Award when he inexplicably tore his ACL during a preview performance on April 14, just three days before the show’s official opening.

The dramatic moment -- halting the show as Karl sought medical attention -- happened during the second act. According to The New York Times, the visibly shaken actor eventually returned with a walking stick to finish the show. “Initially when it happens, your leg is swept up from underneath you. And, you know, you can’t stand on your two feet, which is metaphorical but also very physical for me,” he says of the dark hole he was in for those first 15 minutes after being injured. Wearing a large black brace around his left knee, Karl took the stage the following Monday to open the show before taking a few performances off to recover more thoroughly.

Now, the brace-clad actor -- the accessory has very much become a comedic element, as Karl spends several scenes in boxers -- is performing steadily. “I’m still getting the laughs,” he says, hoping to shed the brace as soon as his physical therapist gives him the OK. In the meantime, he’s showing fewer and fewer physical signs of a major injury that would sideline most professional athletes, let alone a stage actor performing eight shows a week.

“Every now and again, I’ll think back to that fateful night before opening where everything sort of felt like it was taken away from me,” Karl says, explaining that he hasn’t sat down to fully deal with the injury. Instead, he’s called upon imagery from Rocky the Musical, in which he played the titular boxer fighting against all odds for a moment of glory. “It's not about how hard you get hit; it's about how hard you get hit and keep moving forward.”