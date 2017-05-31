EXCLUSIVE: Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Finds Her Footing in the Air

By the time she was cast as a heroic pilot in the musical Come From Away, first-time Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella had played both Amelia Earhart and Peter Pan onstage. “There’s just something about me being up in the air that feels right,” Colella tells ET.

Many agree with her, clearly. The role of Beverley Bass, the first woman promoted to the position of captain at American Airlines, has already earned Colella the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Award, for Away’s 2015 world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, and the Helen Hayes Award, for its subsequent staging at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre. For the current Broadway production, Colella has received the Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding featured actress in a musical; she’s now up for a Drama Desk Award as well as a Tony.

“It’s overwhelming,” says Colella, who notes that Come From Away is the first big hit she’s been involved with. “That shouldn’t matter so much, but it’s extraordinary to be in a show with so much momentum. And the message we’re sharing is one that’s very important right now.”

For the uninitiated, Away -- which collected seven Tony nominations in all, including one for Best Musical -- is set in the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland, where scores of planes were diverted on the tragic morning of Sept. 11, 2001, including one piloted by Bass. The musical traces the following hours and days, as townspeople (one of them, an animal-loving local named Annette, also played by Colella) open their home and hearts to the stranded passengers and crew, who represent different nationalities, races and faiths.

The Broadway production’s many fans include Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who famously brought Ivanka Trump with him when he attended in March. “Justin was so gracious,” Colella recalls. “He made a speech beforehand about the importance of welcoming people, of different people being there for each other.”

While some suggested that the first daughter was invited because of her father’s exclusionary views, Colella points out that Trump “was laughing and crying through the show.” While Trump did not join Trudeau in visiting cast members, Colella reasons, “She slipped out graciously, because the night was really about Justin.”