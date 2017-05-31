EXCLUSIVE: How 'Taxi' Informed Danny DeVito's Tony-Nominated Broadway Debut

It may seem odd that an actor as firmly associated with New Yawk as Danny DeVito would wait till his early 70s to make his Broadway debut, in this year’s revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price. Mind you, DeVito -- who’s actually a Jersey boy, born in Neptune Township and raised in Asbury Park -- initially prepared for a stage career, graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and performing at major regionals and off-Broadway before landing the TV role, as dispatcher Louie De Palma on Taxi, that made him a star.

“I’d come close to doing Broadway a couple of times a while ago, but it didn’t work out,” says DeVito. “As an actor, you go where the work is” -- and DeVito’s had no shortage, between his seemingly endless film credits (as a producer and director as well) and his numerous television projects, among them the long-running FX series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. (“We’re taking a year off,” DeVito says, “but we’ll probably do three more seasons.”)

But then “the right play came along at the right time,” and DeVito couldn’t say no. As a result, he earned his first Tony Award nomination -- for performance by an actor in a featured role in a play -- his first time at bat. “Can you imagine that? I have to say, I feel so cool.”

Though not one of Miller’s more iconic plays, The Price taps into themes and concerns prominent in the playwright’s catalog, as well as his personal experience living through the Depression. The Roundabout Theatre Company production that featured DeVito also cast Mark Ruffalo and Tony Shalhoub as estranged middle-aged brothers Victor and Walter Franz, who are meeting to sell contents of their old family home’s attic before the brownstone that housed it is torn down. DeVito played Gregory Solomon, their furniture dealer, a man in his late 80s who delightfully eats a hardboiled egg in the first act.

“The other characters do most of the heavy lifting,” DeVito says, praising Ruffalo, Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht, who plays Victor’s wife, Esther. “The only dilemma I face, really, is whether I’ll stay alive long enough to sell the furniture.”