EXCLUSIVE: Tony Nominee Corey Hawkins on the Rollercoaster Ride of 'Six Degrees of Separation'

“It was surreal,” he says, adding that he’s amazed by Vogue editor-in-chief and host of the Met Gala Anna Wintour’s “genuine appreciation” of the arts community, including everything from fashion to theater. “It was fun to be celebrating each other.”

Having seen the film version of Six Degrees of Separation when he was younger, Hawkins was familiar with the story that explores the existential premise that everyone in the world is connected by six people. But to play Paul, who not only cons art dealer Flan Kittredge and his wife, Ouisa, but several other couples around Manhattan, the actor says, is a fortunate challenge. “Paul is a visionary. His imagination, his intellect, the way he envisions himself in the world … it’s a roller coaster. I get to be a different person in every scene.”

And for the current production, which earned two Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play, to happen was no small feat, especially working around Janney’s notoriously busy schedule. The actress, who was busy finishing up the latest season of Mom, also squeezed in the time to play Margot Robbie’s onscreen mother in the upcoming Tonya Harding biopic. Hawkins reveals the cast went to Los Angeles for a short time to rehearse after Janney was done with daily shoots on Mom, forcing him to fly directly from Atlanta, where he’d just wrapped on 24: Legacy.

“That’s what you do when you don’t want any downtime,” Hawkins says, admitting he likes to be busy.