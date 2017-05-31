Tonys 2017: The Standout Performances on Broadway

Of course, fans have plenty to choose from when it comes to new musicals. There are the battling divas (Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone) in War Paint; the reimagining of the childhood classic Anastasia; and the unexpectedly delightful Come From Away,about the week following the tragic events of 9/11. “The show is surprisingly funny,” says Tony nominee Jenn Colella, who performed for an audience of Pentagon survivors in an early preview. “They laughed raucously in those moments.”

And then there are career-making performances by Benjamin Platt in Dear Evan Hansen and Andy Karl in Groundhog Day. The latter, an adaptation of the Bill Murray comedy, sees Karl embody Phil Connors with equal parts snark and heart. But his Tony nomination was nearly ripped away from him when he tore his ACL during a preview performance just three days before the show’s official opening. “I had spent 15 minutes being in that dark hole,” the actor recalls of the moments immediately following the onstage injury. Determined, the actor sought medical attention and returned to the stage to not only finish that performance, but also make it onstage for opening night and nearly every show since.

Karl’s stamina is undoubtedly equaled by his fellow nominees, but respect must be paid to a 72-year-old actor making his Broadway debut -- and earning his first-ever Tony nomination on his first try. After 40-plus years in Hollywood, earning an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role on Taxi, Danny DeVito made his mark on stage in Arthur Miller’s The Price opposite Mark Ruffalo and Tony Shalhoub. “Can you imagine that? I have to say, I feel so cool,” he says of the recognition.