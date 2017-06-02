FLASHBACK: Jim Carrey Takes ET to L.A.'s Legendary Comedy Club That Later Inspired 'I'm Dying Up Here'

By 1983, when Carrey was 21 and filming the NBC sitcom The Duck Factory, ET was on hand to witness (and film) the comedian during his self-described “singing comic impressionist” phase. In one performance at The Comedy Club, he made good on his triple-threat credentials. His act included impressions of Clint Eastwood, James Dean, Michael Landon and Jack Nicholson, as well as renditions of tunes from Elvis Presley and TheRocky Horror Picture Show soundtrack. While making a full house laugh was always the goal, Carrey noted the importance of trying out new routines for a small audience in the middle of the night or perhaps going up onstage sans material. “Like, a Saturday night, you come and pull out your best stuff. But sometimes it's two in the morning on a Tuesday night and you just go, ‘You know, my act doesn't matter anymore.’ And that's when you really grow,” he explained.