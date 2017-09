FLASHBACK: Jim Carrey Takes ET to L.A.'s Legendary Comedy Club That Later Inspired 'I'm Dying Up Here'

Before Bruce Almighty, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective or even In Living Color, there was only one way to experience the comedy magic of Jim Carrey : onstage. Over countless late nights in the ‘70s and ‘80s, thousands of people watched stand-up comedians such as Carrey hone their craft at the Los Angeles club The Comedy Store. The beginning of his 10,000-mile journey from Ontario, Canada, to stardom in the U.S. began with a single step on stage at the legendary venue, which serves as the setting of his new Showtime drama, I’m Dying Up Here, exploring the lives and careers of up-and-coming comedians. “I came here when I was 17, on a bus, basically, and got off at The Comedy Store,” Carrey told ET in 1992, which at the time was just two years into his run on the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color. Run by co-founder Mitzi Shore (also mother to the actor Pauley), the club was one of the most prominent showcases for L.A. comics in need of an audience, but Carrey was still very green. “[I] kind of tripped over the microphone and stuff like that. I didn't even talk to Mitzi afterward, because I'm sure she hated me.”The fresh-faced Canadian, staying at a motel off Sunset Boulevard, immediately felt out of his element in L.A. To emphasize his teenage naiveté, Carrey recalled being asked by a group of women if he wanted a date and not realizing they were, in fact, prostitutes. His initial reaction? “I thought it was Sadie Hawkins Day,” he said. Undeterred by his rocky debut, Carrey eventually returned to The Comedy Store. “I came back two years later, at 19, and I wowed them,” Carrey said, revealing that his second time onstage earned him Shore’s approval. “Mitzi said, ‘You're good. Come on back.’” And so he did.