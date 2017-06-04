EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon Break Down the Final Moments of 'The Leftovers'

After Kevin’s façade is revealed, it’s clear that time has jumped forward from the moment we saw Nora in the machine. (The seventh anniversary of the Sudden Departure was indeed not the end of the world that so much of the first half season was seemingly building up to.) In the decades since, Kevin has been searching for her, returning to Australia during intermittent vacations to ask if anyone’s seen Nora. And it was during this trip, that her picture finally registered on someone’s face. Kevin lied, he says, because he thought if he erased it all it would give them another chance to be together.

So, what happened to Nora in the machine? In an emotional conclusion to the episode it’s Nora’s turn to come clean. While sitting across from Kevin at the kitchen table, she reveals her journey to the other side, where the departed were living. “I went through,” Nora says.

There she eventually made her way back to Mapleton to find her kids, now teenagers, and husband, who is with a new woman. They -- just like Nora and Kevin had on The Leftovers -- seemingly moved forward with their lives. Soon Nora realized “she was the departed,” Theroux says, a ghost from the past. Devastated and knowing she didn’t belong, Nora found the inventor of the original machine and had him make another one so she could return. She remained in Australia to live out her grief alone, unsure anyone would believe her.

During the “white knuckler” of speech, Coon says it was just her goal to get through it once without messing up. “It’s really scary,” she says, ultimately treating it like a one-act play. “On stage you don’t get to stop and start. You have to get through the whole thing no matter what. I had to think of it as a play I was in with Justin. And Justin is a reliable scene partner and he’s always right there.”

“It’s a heartbreaking and beautiful piece of writing,” Theroux says of Nora’s monologue. Essentially acting as the viewer in the scene, the actor says he “had the pleasure of sitting a few feet across from her” as her story unfolded.

Lingering Questions