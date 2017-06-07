EXCLUSIVE: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Music Supervisor Talks Season 1's Best Musical Moments

Now nine episodes into its first season, The Handmaid’s Tale has firmly established itself as one of the best shows of 2017.

Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the Hulu original series tells the story of women placed in servitude -- and subjected to ritualized rape in order to stave off infertility -- shortly after the fall of the U.S. government to a totalitarian and Christian fundamentalist government known as Gilead. At the center of this near-future dystopian saga (and the audience’s narrator) is Offred (Elisabeth Moss), a woman caught while trying to flee to Canada and eventually forced to become a handmaid in the household of Commander Fred Waterford and his wife, Serena Joy (played by Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski).

Since its premiere, The Handmaid’s Tale has earned critical praise for its effective (and horrifying) storytelling led by showrunner Bruce Miller, as well as its chilling timeliness as it relates to the current U.S. political climate and standout performances by Moss and the rest of the cast, including Samira Wiley (Moira), Alexis Bledel (Ofglen) and Max Minghella (Nick Blaine). All of this is punctuated by the music -- from Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” to “Sweet Baby James” by James Taylor -- featured on the show.

Those songs, music supervisor Michael Perlmutter tells ET, are the result of a collaboration between him, Miller, the episodes’ directors and Moss, who also serves as a producer on the series. “Everybody tried to cull everything down into some idea of what we wanted to say and how we wanted to say it to complement the story,” he says of the show’s overall mission to put together “a soundtrack that sounds like freedom.”

Ahead of the show’s finale, streaming on Wednesday, June 14, Perlmutter breaks down the show’s buzziest musical moments from season one.

“You Don’t Own Me,” Lesley Gore

Episode 1: “Offred”