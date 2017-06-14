EXCLUSIVE: It's Issa Rae's Time to Take a Bow, or at Least a Nap

That synergy manifests as Insecure nimbly jumps between humorous exchanges like “Why are you looking at me like you’re Stacy Dash and I just told you you’re black,” and piercing heartbreak as it follows Issa Dee and her relationship with Molly. Issa is stuck in a frustrating job at a nonprofit for at-risk kids where co-workers have “secret white meetings” without her. At home, she’s languishing in a long-term romance with her boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), who doesn’t seem to have direction.

Issa’s missteps in her relationship have caused such frenzy that fans often confuse Rae for her onscreen character and fuss at her on Twitter. It became the virtual version of All My Children fans slapping Susan Lucci because they couldn’t separate the actress from her role as Erica Kane. “I’m just highly entertained by it all,” she says. “If anything, I’m kicking myself. I should’ve called her Claire or Mila or some sh*t. Now people will think Insecure is an autobiography.”

But as Issa blows up her love life and Molly, a lawyer who excels at work but fails in love, strikes out repeatedly at dating, Insecure betrays its real focus: the bond between Issa and Molly. “Their friendship is a sisterhood, where they’ll constantly call each other out and hold each other accountable,” Rae says. “They may get upset and get on each other’s nerves, but they know each other’s true intention. We’re just watching them grow into secure individuals together through their faults and calling each other to the carpet.’”

Where Insecure will pick up with the two women or even Lawrence is clouded in secrecy, but Rae admits all she cares about is trying to match the show’s success in its sophomore season. “I just want to make a good second season and not to f**k up. Then I can breathe again,” Rae says. Or possibly get some sleep.