EXCLUSIVE: The Spectacular Reinvention of Mandy Moore

“Life has changed for all of us exponentially on every level. It’s indescribable,” she marvels about starring on a hit show, an experience she’s just learning to grasp. “I’d never been part of something that has resonated this deeply with people out there in the world, [or got] that sort of feedback in every corner of your day-to-day life, with people coming up talking to you.” And not just to say “I love the show,” the actress explains; they want to come up to her and talk about their life and how they relate to the characters on the show. Though not a mother or currently married herself, people treat Moore like she’s Rebecca and share with her their deepest insecurities or unexpected tribulations. “It’s really heavy stuff you wouldn’t expect a perfect stranger to come up and unload on you.”

The public’s immediate embrace of the Pearson family and, in turn, the actors who portray them, wasn’t something Moore initially expected. In hindsight, maybe she should have. “It’s very humbling,” Moore says of being that emotional safe haven for perfect strangers. “It’s like, ‘Wow, we’re a part of something that feels important.’ It means something to people in this day and age and this crazy world we live in where everything is forcing us to divide. We’re a part of something that’s uniting people.”

That resonance with fans is, in large part, why it’s become so wildly popular so quickly. “I am beside myself being a part of a show that’s garnering the recognition that it has. That’s my priority and that's what’s most important to me,” she says. “But you know what the most mind-boggling fact of all of this? Milo and I were sitting waiting with bated breath to see if the show was getting picked up this time last year. To be in this position now is beyond.”

And she’s taken advantage of the added attention during her hiatus, returning to her Tangled roots for a Disney Channel series and leading two films, I’m Not Here, opposite J.K. Simmons, and The Darkest Minds, alongside Amandla Stenberg and Gwendoline Christie.

“I’ve gotten better at saying no,” Moore says of what she’s learned as she gets older. “I was afraid to own my power. I felt I had to please everybody and to be genial and polite, and all of that is still possible while saying no, but I think that comes with time and the clarity and wisdom that come with age.”