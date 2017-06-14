EXCLUSIVE: How Real-Life Political Twists Kept Claire Danes on Her Toes

This season saw Carrie step away from the secrecy and danger of the CIA for a more “normal” job with a nonprofit agency that assists Muslim-American citizens fighting discrimination. But with a transition of power on the horizon and old friends Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) up to their tricks, it wasn’t long before Carrie got pulled back in. “She’s trying to lead a more grounded, civic life, and once again, she discovers that’s not her fate,” Danes says. Over the course of the series, Carrie has shown herself to be an excellent, dogged agent who has also exhibited some shocking lapses in judgment, including her doomed relationship with soldier-turned-terrorist Brody (Damian Lewis). But it’s that mix of right and wrong, and Danes’ fierce performance, that continues to make Carrie such a compelling character and earned the actress Emmy statues in 2012 and 2013. “She is incredibly capable and incredibly vulnerable, and in some ways, her vulnerability allows her to be as powerful and efficient and dynamic as she is,” Danes says. “She’s kind of a raw nerve and myopic and totally committed to whatever she’s focused on. I think, yes, she’s fallible and broad, but her intentions are always good, and we believe that and trust that. It allows us to go down the rabbit hole with her because she means well.”