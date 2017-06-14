EXCLUSIVE: Forget Rory, Alexis Bledel Finds Herself in Ofglen on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

“I kept looking on the schedule for that scene. I wanted to be completely ready,” Bledel tells ET about filming that particular sequence, which she says works better as a one-take scene instead of with multiple cuts. “You see it happen in real time and you feel how abruptly it happens to them. So, the shock of that is very real to the viewer, as it was for us in the scene.”

Admittedly, it was a “heavy day” for the actress, whose character probably only has one fun moment -- a brief respite from the lives these women are forced to live -- on the show. While Ofglen’s life is spared because she is fertile, by the end of episode three, she awakens to discover that a clitoridectomy was performed on her. The next time audiences see her is in episode five, when she reappears as Ofsteven, named for her newly assigned commander and home, in an open market before seizing a commander’s wife’s car.

“What she goes through in episode three is still very much a part of her recent history. It’s not something she’s fully processed,” Bledel says. “She’s struggling internally and trying not to let it show. So when she sees the car door open, it’s not a premeditated act.”

That impulse, she says, leads Ofsteven to drive around the market and, later, run over a guard. “She goes for this joyride,” Bledel says of Ofsteven being behind the wheel, eventually cracking a small smile as everyone, including Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and Ofwarren (Madeline Brewer), watches in amazement. “She’s also enjoying creating this spectacle for the handmaids.” That feeling allowed the actress to play with a mix of fear and thrills as she drove recklessly (with the aid of a stunt coordinator) around onscreen.

While her character is hauled off, seemingly gone for good (in the novel, her character is believed to have committed suicide much earlier in the story), Bledel is hopeful about that she’ll be back for season two. “I’m very excited to find out what happens to her,” she says.