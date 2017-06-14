EXCLUSIVE: 'Atlanta' Breakout Brian Tyree Henry Enjoys Turning Heads

“I have been so lucky to be on every show I really loved. I’ve loved Shonda Rhimes since Grey’s Anatomy began and now I get to work with Viola Davis and the Cicely Tyson? Come on!” he exclaims.

Born in North Carolina, Henry is the youngest of five children and the only boy. After his parents divorced, his mother moved herself and her kids to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a special education teacher. After high school, Henry attended Morehouse College in Atlanta and Yale’s School of Drama, where he met Brown and a bevy of other working actors, which has made his recent string of roles as much a family reunion as a coming out party.

As forAtlanta, the debut began with buzz around creator Donald Glover, a 30 Rock and Community alum who’d enjoyed success but was ready to break out on his own. From the first episode, which opens with Henry’s character, Alfred, pulling a gun on another man outside of a convenience store and Earnest "Earn" Marks (Glover) pleading with him not to shoot and then flashing back to how the pair got there, it was clear -- viewers might’ve thought they knew what was going on in Glover’s head, but they had no idea it was this good. Henry plays Glover’s cousin, a professional weed dealer and part-time rapper. A deadpan but comical Glover is the protagonist, an Ivy League dropout with no real plan and a young daughter to care for who convinces his cousin to let him manage his fledgling rap career. But there are no Champagne bottles or strippers ahead. Instead Atlanta is a brass tacks peek at being poor, educated and black in America and how stressful treading financial waters can be when you seem to be surrounded by glistening yachts. For Henry, who says he became a man while attending Morehouse, he wanted to make sure that his depiction of Alfred was true to the city.