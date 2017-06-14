EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Actress' Doesn't Ring True for 'Billions' Breakout Star Asia Kate Dillon

In episode two, a balcony conversation between Axe and Taylor holds significance for Dillon personally. “Axe says to Taylor [that] the lens through which Taylor is looking is an advantage, their difference is actually an advantage. It reminds me that my differences, the way that I’m unique, those are my advantages, those are my strengths. Taylor is hoping to be seen as a human being first, and that’s why Taylor decides to stay at Axe Capital and I -- Asia -- am always hoping to be seen as a human being first as well.”

Billions is a show stacked with acting powerhouses, starring Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman, and with guest stars including Mary-Louise Parker, Eric Bogosian and Rob Morrow. Dillon is enjoying every moment on set with their cast mates. “We all love each other so much and there’s such a great level of respect among the crew. It’s really incredible, it really feels like family, and we have a blast.” Noting the amount of praise for the ensemble work in season two, they add, “I feel like that’s such a high compliment we all hold, because we love and respect each other so much, and it comes across in the work.”

Fans of the show agree; the season two finale aired last month and left many aghast knowing they have to wait an entire year for season three, which will see Dillon bumped from recurring to series regular. But for fans of the actor, season five of Orange Is the New Black offers a respite, even if Dillon won’t tease anything about their return. “No spoilers, but anyone who was hoping that they might see a little more of Brandy? You won’t be disappointed.”