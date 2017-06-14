EXCLUSIVE: Why Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux Were Perfect for Each Other on 'The Leftovers'

And when Theroux and Coon shared the screen, they brought all of the show’s outlying themes together and filled those moments with magnetic energy and layers of emotion. There is no better demonstration of that than the final hour of the series.

After spending much of the third and final season pushing each other away -- Kevin returned to the underworld to get answers for those who were still living, while Nora, consumed with the possibility of being reunited with her departed, chased down the machine that would take her there -- the two characters had an emotional reunion after what turned out to be a decade on opposite sides of Earth. And both Theroux and Coon delivered some of the best performances of their careers as their onscreen counterparts reconnected.

For Coon, it was the scenes where Kevin courts Nora. Desperate to reunite with her, Kevin pretends that the couple’s relationship never went beyond him asking her to a dance in season one. Instead, he comes upon her in a remote town of Australia as if it were chance, all the while courting and coaxing Nora out of her isolation. “One of my favorite scenes is when he comes to the door and surprises Nora and he’s fully in that ruse. He’s just so charming and he was so light,” Coon says the unexpected dynamic that plays out like The Leftovers version of a rom-com after spending most of the series confronting some issue or revelation between the two. “That’s energy we rarely see on The Leftovers. So when you see it, it’s really delicious.” And the actress found herself equally charmed by her co-star. “When I see it, I feel myself completely disarmed and utterly charmed by Justin and trying not to smile. Really, it was hard for me not to smile that day.”