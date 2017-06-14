EXCLUSIVE: Billy Eichner Finds the Funny in Our Political Tragedy With 'Billy on the Street'

And though the comedian's West Coast abode is not far from where the ad has been erected, he promises that he has only made the pilgrimage to see it in person once. "I think it's a little Norma Desmond to keep driving around the block to see your billboard over and over again," Eichner laughs. "But I like that it's up there and I think it's cool. You have to have a sense of humor about all of it -- the Emmys and politics and everything." That last bit -- Eichner's need to acknowledge the absurdity of the current political state -- inevitably made its way to the truTV variety show he created, Billy on the Street, despite the fact that the bulk of season five was shot when Hillary Clinton was still the frontrunner to become president of the United States, and certainly long before our new Commander-in-Controversy took office. (Eichner was outspokenly #WithHer throughout the election and once gleefully allowed former First Lady Michelle Obama push him around a supermarket in a shopping cart, if you needed any hints as to his political leanings.) We're a bunch of liberal showbiz kids writing this show, so the outcome of the election was not the one we expected or wanted, but we did know that politics would be in the air," he recalls of broadening the scope of the series, which began airing the week immediately after Election Day. "To do a show that was purely centered around pop culture felt like we were avoiding what people were talking about. The election was the story. And the election still is the story, even all of these months later." Which is why, though this past season was chock-full of star-studded segments like "La La Land or Nicki Minaj?" with Stephen Colbert and the holiday edition of "It's Debra Messing, You Gays!" Eichner says he is proud of two games in particular: “The Super Sloppy, Semi-Automatic Double Dare!” obstacle course with Keegan-Michael Key ("[That's] a topic that's very close to my heart, which is promoting gun safety and gun control regulations.") and a pre-Muslim Ban round of "Immigrant or Real American?" "We could have never in a million years predicted how laser-focused people would be on that issue when we played that game,” he says of the latter.