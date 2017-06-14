EXCLUSIVE: Dan Stevens Embraces the Unknown to Bring 'Legion' to Life

Having seen Stevens’ unexpected turn in The Guest, one of his first post-Downton roles that saw him portray a villain, Hawley was certain the actor could handle the ever-changing tone of Legion. “Dan’s strength is he can be whatever he needs to be in the moment,” the creator says of Stevens’ ability to shift from comedy to romance to drama and back again. “He comes to these moments with the same groundedness as the most dramatic scenes. But at the same time, given the tone of the show, he never descends into melodrama.”

For all the seriousness of the show, there were also those fun challenges, like learning to play the banjo for a cover of “The Rainbow Connection” or performing a Bollywood-style dance number in the premiere episode. “The first unusual task was that [dance] sequence, and most of us thought that was as weird as it was going to get,” Stevens says. “Boy, were we wrong.”

While the actor certainly delivers a standout performance as Haller, the role is as unexpected as they come for an actor widely known for a costume drama. But the actor is relishing in every moment of defying expectations. “It’s a big playground,” he says of only recently being able to explore the many different avenues that come with his Legion character. “You know, it’s ‘role of a lifetime’ stuff.”