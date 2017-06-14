EXCLUSIVE: Why Sterling K. Brown Is Keeping It All in Perspective

On This Is Us, he has done just that as Randall, a character that’s widely considered to be the show’s beating heart -- much of which is credited to Brown’s fearlessness in depicting a grown man unafraid to shed a tear or seek out a relationship with his birth father or struggle with his childhood anxiety. Ask Brown how much of Randall is deeply inherent in him and the answer isn’t surprising at all.

“Every character I play is me,” he says, explaining with a friendly charm that he “secretly has thousands of people that live inside of [him],” as he chuckles at the absurdity. “Different roles call for different aspects or different faces of Sterling to emerge. I think [Randall] is a better version of me. He may even be slightly goofier than me, even though I am pretty goofy myself. He’s definitely smarter than me. I don’t worry about the lines being blurred anymore. I just try to see what it is this character is asking of me right now, and then I go through my Rolodex of personalities that exists inside and see which one works best for the character.”

And so far, it’s working. Brown calls attention to “Memphis,” one of the most devastating episodes from the first season, in which Randall and his birth father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), embark on a father-son road trip, only for it to end in heartbreaking fashion when William dies from stage 4 cancer. It’s an episode that holds special meaning for Brown, who lost his own father when he was just 10 years old. “The feedback that I got from my family, they were all in tears,” he recalls, sharing that a producer told him it was “one of the most powerful hours of television he’d ever seen.”

“They knew what that episode was for me. I wasn’t able to say goodbye when I was 10 because I was too young to go to the hospital. It was an opportunity for me to get a do-over; Randall saying goodbye to William was [me] getting the chance to say goodbye to [my] dad.”

Equally striking is a scene in the penultimate episode, in which Kevin (Justin Hartley) abandons opening night of his play to come to the aid of his brother Randall, who is in the middle of an emotional breakdown. Brown calls that moment “one of the most exhausting scenes I’ve ever shot.” It was also one of the only times he questioned if he could accomplish what was asked of him. “We shot it over and over and over again until my eyeballs were bone dry,” he remembers, at one point telling director Ken Olin, “I don't know if I can do this anymore.”

“I felt a responsibility because of people in my family who have anxiety or different mental disorders, I’ve been witness to it, and it's important to put it out there in a way that releases the stigma of it. And the only way to do it is to go all the way through. The response from people who suffer from different social anxiety disorders was they felt represented and that made me feel it was all worth it.”