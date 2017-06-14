EXCLUSIVE: How 'Westworld' Liberated Thandie Newton

“On the surface, her decision is for the daughter, but I’m not sure of that,” Newton says. “It’s just a break with what she’s doing. She just wants to challenge her own desires. Remember, she was told her escape was programmed. But I’m just a fan like any other wondering what on earth could be happening.”

The sci-fi series was a show that required viewers’ attention, and Newton appreciates that there was no level of dumbing down the characters by Nolan and Joy. “What I love about Westworld is that it’s not confusing for confusing’s sake. It hurts to bend your mind around stuff, but it deepens the relationship. I also love the fact of the commitment they have given. They are laying down shit that’s going to be going on for years! We’re going to be receiving gems that won’t come good till three or four years from now.”

To that end, Newton doesn’t have any “idea what’s going to happen” in season two of Westworld, which is scheduled to return to HBO sometime in 2018. But she’s ready to go wherever the story takes her character.

“The end of the first season was an incredibly cathartic experience made even more so by the fact that, hell, we get to do that again! And not only do it again, but do it completely different,” Newton says. “I am ready to give everything to season two because I love this show. I feel a deep connection with it. I’m really excited. Every script we got was like a gift -- we’d all rush off to read them. I feel so fortunate to be a part of this.”