EXCLUSIVE: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll on 'Oh, Hello,' Whoopi Goldberg and Ghosts

Kroll, 39, and Mulaney, 34, have been performing and perfecting these characters for years. Perhaps they work so well together because they've known each other since they were students at Georgetown University. "He was like the coolest older brother," Mulaney says of Kroll, "I just wanted to go to his place all the time." As for Mulaney, he got himself into trouble shortly after the pair met. "I remember we had our first improv rehearsal," Kroll recalls. "It was going to be on a Saturday and he said, 'I can’t make it -- I have an appointment. I thought, Oh, he’s so professional. A nice, young man, he’s got an appointment." The appointment, as it turns out, was a Phish concert, where Mulaney was caught with an open container. "It’s so weird, I did that a lot at that age," Mulaney explains. "They found out later because I was like, 'I have a court date.'”

In honor of the play's Netflix release,ET caught up with the dynamic duo to talk about their favorite guests on the show, appearing at the Tony Awards for the first time and where you might see Gil and George perform next.

ET: Who were your favorite celebrities to join you onstage during the run for “Too Much Tuna”?

Nick Kroll: John Oliver was a very fun night and fun to pound. He’s English and very polite, but so funny and sharp. He’s a great listener, so it becomes this really popping conversation.

John Mulaney: He and I were looking at each other during the interview and I said, “Gil has a question about Israel now.” He started laughing so hard.

Kroll: Truthfully, Alan Alda, who did our opening night.

Mulaney: That was the best guest ever.

Kroll: He was the show. When we used to describe the characters, we used to say they were Upper West Side bachelors who were obsessed with Alan Alda. So, the idea that he did our opening was very special.

I saw it with Whoopi Goldberg.

Kroll: Whoopi had done her show, Whoopi, at the Lyceum in 1984. We loved having her. But then the show itself was a weird one. There was lighting and sound issues.

Mulaney: There was a hook that fell down very fast.

Kroll: I felt like the crowd was a little strange that night. So I got off the stage and said, “Boy, that crowd stunk.” You were great.