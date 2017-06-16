EXCLUSIVE: A Convo About Pickles and Sex With Lea Thompson and Madelyn Deutch

Speaking of walking in your mother’s footsteps; Madelyn, when do you remember seeing your mother's films for the first time?

Deutch: You know what's ironic? We were not a movie house. People always ask us if we watched our parent's films, but it was never like, “Gather 'round, children! We're going to watch our films now!" So we didn't watch a lot of their movies growing up at all. There are still movies of yours that I haven't seen.



Thompson: A lot.



Deutch: Well, because also you guys were very present parents. You were very involved in our lives and our creativity and activities.

Thompson: Plus, you and Zoey were so traumatized by me kissing another man when I was doing Caroline in the City. I wouldn't even think twice -- it was just my job -- but if they happened to see me kissing another guy they both burst into tears.

Deutch: Oh, I forgot about that, that's so cute!

Thompson: It didn't mean anything! Almost all the movies I did I was making out with some guy, so it probably just became a thing that I didn't show to them. I didn't want them to start crying!

Deutch: I remember watching Jaws and getting really upset when the shark attacked my mom. I'm sorry, Jaws 3D. Sorry, I don't meant to mention all the bad ones, but it's funny, like when I tried watching Howard the Duck and had to turn it off in the middle because my mom was having a bestial relationship with a duck in the film.

Thompson: Oh yes, I remember that! It was specifically when I kissed the duck that you guys had to turn it off.

Deutch: You know what I do love and have a major soft spot for? Some Kind of Wonderful. For one thing -- and I don't know if it's through osmosis or something -- but John Hughes' films have always been the ones I connected with the most. If I could ever choose to emulate or connect to what one writer could have with an audience, it would be John. And my parents did a lot of movies with him. Some Kind of Wonderful is the movie that my parents met on, so I always have a soft spot in my heart for it for that reason in particular. And also, I feel like my parents did a great job of making movies that made people feel less alone and celebrated the underdog.

Let’s get back to those awkward love scenes. Was this your first sex scene that you had to perform, Madelyn? And how was that with your mother as the director?

Deutch: Good question. Yes, it was my first sex scene. I’ve got say, it was really, really important to me to try to show [those scenes] in a way that felt authentic. Mom, I think you were super generous in allowing me to have my own opinions about that. There are three pseudo-sex scenes in the movie, and I wanted them to all take a life on of their own, as it can so often happen in real life. We tried really hard to honor how complicated that can be and to make it more about the scene and less about the actual sex. But yeah, it's weird to be directed in a sex scene by your mother, if that's what you're asking.

I was asking about that, yes. But there was another part of it that you touched on -- the portrayal of what hookups are actually like. They’re not usually sexy or perfect or made for movies.

Deutch: We had a big emphasis on consent, which was really important to us. Making sure it was very clear that these were consensual sexual experiences, but that they were still complicated and perhaps subversive…and strange and specific. We tried to be responsible. I think Lena Dunham reinvented the sex scene. I don't think anyone's ever done it as well as her, personally, and so I was really inspired by that template.

Thompson: I learned that early on. I did a love scene with Tom Cruise in All the Right Moves and we were really careful about making it a scene about something. Not just two pretty people making out and having sex.