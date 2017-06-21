A Guide to the '80s Women's Wrestling Behind Netflix's 'GLOW'

A bright, neon-lit corner of the ‘80s was occupied by a popular TV show centered on an all-female wrestling league. They were the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling -- or, simply, GLOW. Founded in 1986, GLOW ran for four seasons on TV, bringing colorful characters -- Corporal Kelly, Dallas and Tina Ferrari among them -- to living rooms across the country. Now, almost 30 years after going off the air, they are back as the inspiration behind one of Netflix’s most anticipated new series, aptly titled GLOW.

FLASHBACK: Jim Carrey Takes ET to L.A.'s Legendary Comedy Club That Later Inspired 'I'm Dying Up Here'

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the new half-hour dramedy comes backed by Orange Is the New Black producers Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann. Just as Kohan did with OITNB, the show is a fictional retelling of the real-life events. This time, Alison Brie is at the center of the story as struggling actress Ruth Wilder. With nothing else to lose, Ruth auditions for what turns out to be GLOW in a last-ditch effort to follow her dreams. She’s not the only one risking it all for a taste of success; Marc Maron plays Sam Sylvia, a former B-movie director who comes up with the concept, and Betty Gilpin plays Ruth’s friend-turned-rival Debbie Eagan. The rest of the cast is populated by familiar faces: Chris Lowell, Mr. Robot’s Sunita Mani, singer Kate Nash and Kia Stevens, aka WWE’s Kharma.