EXCLUSIVE: Anna Chlumsky Talks Amy Brookheimer's Downward Spiral on 'Veep'

Chlumsky’s response: “A wild goose chase of sorts” that sees Amy and fellow Selina staffer Mike McLintock (Matt Walsh) “end up in a bathroom” in episode eight (“Judge”). “I feel really validated,” she says of the query.

But just as soon as Chlumsky feels any reassurance, the moment is ruined by Mandel’s follow-up. “Do you think Vada tells her kids about Thomas J. someday?” he asked, referring to Chlumsky’s 1991 breakout role in My Girl, which (26-year-old spoiler alert!) sees Vada (Chlumsky) lose her best friend (Macaulay Culkin) to a fatal bee attack.

“Now I'm ashamed,” Chlumsky jokes, admitting that she can't ever get through an interview without someone mentioning My Girl. And now, her boss has ruined it for her during this one. But she dutifully responds, saying: “Definitely, because that's what you do right? You scare your kids into thinking that they'll die if they do anything wrong. So, yeah, I think that she would definitely be like, ‘Don't do that or you'll end up like Thomas J.’”

In the 26 years since My Girl premiered, Chlumsky has left Vada far behind. She’s a four-time Emmy nominee for Veep (an honor the actress describes as "terribly encouraging"),a wife and mother of daughters Penelope and Clara. Her professional and personal success, she says, has allowed her to be selective when it comes the trajectory of her career, especially in the years following Veep’s premiere. “Since I have the opportunity to take the jobs that I’m picky about, I think I owe it to myself to do that.”

Her latest venture outside of the HBO realm is a recurring role as Dr. Katie Herman on AMC’s fourth and final season of Halt and Catch Fire opposite Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy and Toby Huss. “Every day working with [the cast] -- it’s just heaven. I’m enjoying it so freaking much, because they’re just so good. And that just always what I’m looking for: a good story, good people,” Chlumsky says. But her future is not limited to acting as she ponders work behind the camera. “For a long time people have asked me if I want to [direct] and that’s because they can tell that I’ve got some kind of ‘opinions’ [on set],” she says. “It terrifies me, but every day I get more open to that because it’s just another way to tell stories.”

While nothing official is in the works, the actress thinks about what it would be like to take the helm of Veep for an episode. She says she would expect to see that same “opinionated” quality from Louis-Dreyfus, acknowledging that neither actress has earned her successful career by staying quiet all the time. “It is worth reminding me and reminding any strong-willed woman that that’s OK,” Chlumsky says.