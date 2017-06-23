EXCLUSIVE: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Give Their Generation a Voice on Stage and TV

Not long ago, you would have been forgiven for thinking Pasek and Paul was the name of a law firm. But as any self-respecting fan of theater or film musicals now knows, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are actually songwriting partners, and they’re having an extremely good year.

In a span of less than five months, the former University of Michigan classmates, both 32, have won a Tony Award for Dear Evan Hansen -- a musical that was conceived while Pasek and Paul were still in college and that blossomed into one of the most celebrated shows of Broadway’s post-Hamilton season -- and shared an Oscar win for their lyrics for “City of Stars,” a song featured in Damien Chazelle’s cinematic smash La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Now Pasek and Paul -- primarily a lyricist and composer, respectively, though they prefer to share credit for both music and lyrics -- are poised to add an Emmy to their growing trophy collection. Though nominations won’t be announced till July, “Runnin’ Home to You,” a rhapsodic ballad crafted for a March musical episode of The CW series The Flash, is generating awards buzz. With the DearEvan Hansen cast recording all but certain to earn a GRAMMY nod later this year, the pair are on track to score the quickest entry into the tiny, elite “EGOT” club in memory.

But the guys aren’t counting their chickens yet. “We feel lucky to just be part of this beautiful musical theater renaissance that’s happening right now, with people embracing theatrical songs in movies and on stage and television,” Pasek tells ET. “So many other people have paved the way for this, songwriters like Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda who have made this kind of writing cool, and we’ve been able to learn from them.”

Pasek and Paul, whose previous TV credits include Smash, credit The Flash co-creator and executive producer Greg Berlanti for his own theatrical intuition. “We’d been mutual fans for a long time,” says Paul. “It was clear to us from the casting of his shows that he’s a musical theater fan, because they’re all peppered with great Broadway actors. So when his office reached out to us, we naturally got excited.”

With the Flash episode, Pasek says they were struck by how well-conceived the script was. “I think sometimes when [TV] people want to do a musical episode, they’re not sure how they’re going to justify the character singing. But here there was a clear vision for that.” Specifically, “Runnin’ Home” -- only one of two original songs written for the episode -- was intended for the Flash’s alter ego, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), to sing to his girlfriend, Iris (Candice Patton), as he re-proposes to her. “There was this beautiful moment at the end that felt much larger than a specific episode, because it was about the entire relationship that Barry and Iris have had since the beginning of the show -- and we’re fans; I’ve watched it from the beginning.”