EXCLUSIVE: 'Flip or Flop: Atlanta' Hosts Anita & Ken Corsini on Keeping Their Marriage Intact

Having a show on HGTV seemed especially far-fetched for Anita, who worked as a high school math teacher before starting a family with Ken. "We were expecting our first child, and Ken had been working in real estate for that year, so before I had that baby, he asked me, 'Why don't you get your real estate license and join me?'" she recalled.

"We just decided to take the plunge together and make it a family business, and that way we were home and around our baby and it kind of bettered our schedules."